KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction is ongoing at the Knoxville Public Safety Complex, which is expected to open for police, fire, and city court operations later this year. Apart from the $63.7 million transformation to create city emergency, crime and justice system headquarters, the site of the complex will also see private redevelopment.

According to the City of Knoxville, there are multiple plans for redeveloping the historic site where St. Mary’s Hospital once stood. Former Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero announced initial plans for the Public Safety Complex in her April 27, 2018 State of the City budget address.

Current Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is expected to deliver her State of the City address later this month from the Knoxville Public Safety Complex site, where she will give updates on the project as well as announce the city’s proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

City leaders have previously said the complex will open in 2022.

At the site, there will also be more projects that will be home to future education, housing and urgent care facilities.

Apart from the city’s components at the former hospital site, Lincoln Memorial University is building out the former Magdalen Clarke Tower, which is a $40 million private investment that will create educational opportunities for hundreds of nursing and dental students each year. LMU will be creating a public quadrangle-type green space in the approximate location where Kincannon’s State of the City address and luncheon will be held April 22.

The city also said that new housing is envisioned on the north end of the campus, which the city has cleared to accommodate future private redevelopment.

“The iconic 1929 Building, which has been carefully protected and preserved, will anchor that redevelopment,” the city said in a news release.

On the south end of the campus, the city and Knox County will be jointly converting the 25,000-square-foot former St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center into a future urgent care and behavioral health facility.

Earlier this month, city and county leaders led a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Knoxville Center for Behavioral Health after a two-year development.

The progress at the Knoxville Public Safety Complex site is ongoing, according to the city’s blog updates on the project. The construction is in its 111th week, and all three buildings and walls were going up.