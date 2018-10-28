Knoxville rabbi reflects on Pittsburgh synagogue shooting Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Numb. Shocked. Afraid. Those are some of the words one of Knoxville's Jewish leaders is using to describe his emotions after Saturday's attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

"Just speechless. Numb. Shocked. Afraid. Sad. I don't know yet who died I haven't seen a list of names, but they were our brothers and sisters whether you're Jewish or not," said Alon Ferency, the Rabbi of Heska Amuna Synagogue. "It seems like something we as Americans are becoming used to. That acts of public violence are more and more common."

A silver lining, though, amid the tragedy Ferency says is the outpouring of support. Local pastors, friends, and people from non-profit communities all reaching out to him. He also got a message from Knoxville's mayor.

"I got a call and a text from Mayor Rogero almost immediately," he said. "She and the Knoxville Police Department brought out police cruisers for us today to ensure that there are no copy cat crimes."

Ferency says they do have police and sheriff presence on a visible basis if there's a significant number of people in the building, but changes could be on the way.

"Together with the city we're going to revisit our security plan and heighten security as we need," said Ferency.

Still something that Saturday's violence won't change is the strength of this community.

"They intend to force communities to change their ways, to become isolated, to become afraid, to flee, and we will not do that," he said.

There will be a vigil for victims of the synagogue shooting tomorrow night here in Knoxville. It'll be at 7 at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center.

