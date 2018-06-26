Knoxville rally promotes community response to immigration issues Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - "Everyone is welcome" was the theme of the Families Belong Together Rally, held outside of the City County Building in Knoxville.

The rally was hosted by four organizations: Allies of Knoxville's Immigrant Neighbors, Centro Hispano, Women's March Coalition, and Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Right Coalition.

In the event description, organizers outline what the groups and the event opposed.

We will rally to oppose the cruel, inhumane, and illegal separation of children from their parents/legal guardians along the the U.S. border with Mexico and at other ports of entry with the U.S. and in our communities. We protest the conditions in which the children are being kept. We protest the irreversible trauma that has been perpetrated for the "crime" of seeking safety and refuge from violence and a better life. We protest the attacks on our migrant neighbors.

Speakers with specific ties to immigration issues locally, as well as leaders from host organizations, spoke to the crowd of over 100 people.

"We want them to feel like we're getting one step closer to the solution. The work isn't done yet by any means, as we know, the immigration policy hasn't been what it needs to be for many years. It didn't start with this administration," said Kimberly Peterson, a spokesperson for Women's March Coailtion.

Other speakers, like Veronica Galvan, shared their own personal experiences with immigration.

"Listen to the stories. Everybody has a story. They have a reason on why they did what they did. Or how they did it. They have a reason for it. If people just listened to their stories a little bit more, just took the time... two minutes to listen to them, I think their whole perspective on things would change completely," said Galvan.

Galvan's family migrated to the U.S. from Mexico decades ago. She says she felt like she was meant to help others who sometimes, can't help themselves.

"I was in that situation when I wanted help and I didn't have it. So I wanted to be there for those families," said Galvan.

Those in attendance even had personal ties to immigration issues.

"I have some students who came in 2014 and who have been separated and who have gone through the detention process. I have students whose parents are still in their home countries, they're living with family but they have been separated," said Elizabeth Corbett.

Corbett is an English Second Language teacher in Lenoir City.

"I can just imagine the trauma that these young children are feeling and experiencing," said Corbett.

Peterson says event organizers recognize there is still more work to do, but that the rally is a step in the right direction.