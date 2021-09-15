Knoxville rally shows support for Afghan refugees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Refugee supporters rallied Wednesday night in Market Square to show support for the Afghan people and the ongoing international protests concerning Afghan refugees. Organizers say they are trying to bring awareness to increase the admittance number of Afghan refugees to Tennessee and the United States, as well as increase humanitarian aid for the refugees.

The demonstrators say it’s important to help refugees feel a sense of solidarity during this time as coming to a new country can be a bit jarring.

“Because the feeling of isolation, especially coming from a different country to a nation like the U.S.,” Husna Iqbeal said, “it’s like a culture shock and just knowing that somebody is there that does want them to be there is definitely one of the most important things.”

Bridge Refugee Services is the only refugee service in East Tennessee. They are monitoring the situation and are accepting donations.