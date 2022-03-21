KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s sneezing season, and Knoxville has made a list ranking the worst places to live with allergies.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released the top 100 most challenging places to live with Allergies and Knoxville made the list.

Knoxville was ranked as number 35 on the top 100 list. Other Tennessee cities on the list include Memphis (19), Chattanooga (55), and Nashville (60).

The AAFA also did a seasonal ranking of the worst cities to live with allergies. Knoxville ranked 37 for Spring and 33 for Fall.

According to the AAFA the list was made by looking at four major factors: spring and fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use, and availability of board-certified allergists and immunologists.

For more information or to see the full list visit the AAFA website here.