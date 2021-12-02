KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city has cleaned out a homeless camp on Cooper Street to make it easier for the homeless to receive a shower. Outreach teams have been engaging with the residents for several weeks and offering services and shelter.

Those who were at the camp during the clean up were moved nearby to a site created by the city along Broadway where they can stay during the day. The city says the move was needed to ensure the Knoxville Utilities Board can install a water meter for a shower trailer that Volunteer Ministry Center plans to bring into the space.