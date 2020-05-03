Live Now
Knoxville residents evacuated, one injured after 11th floor apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

This happening at the Westview Tower Apartments on Gleason Drive.

KFD says several residents were evacuated from the 11th floor, and one person fell while evacuating, and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes, and the American Red Cross is now evaluating the damage to be of assistance to those impacted.

