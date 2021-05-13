Knoxville residents, visitors, businesses react to new CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re fully vaccinated, for the most part you no longer have to wear a mask or face covering in public according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidance from the CDC announced Thursday states those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (both doses) will not have to wear masks indoors – in most cases.

Individuals who spoke about the guidance Thursday night generally have been ready to get rid of masks for a while.

There are some exceptions. The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Some businesses have already gotten rid of their “mask required” signs on the doors, but some are still taking extra precautions. Some say they haven’t discussed what their plan is yet.

Myrtle’s Chicken and Beer manager Dustin Wilson says they’re keeping their mask signs up for now until they get the OK from the owners to get rid of it. In the meantime, Wilson says they’re being lenient on the policy.

“It’s not necessarily something we enforce because if someone has a vaccination, if they have both of their rounds, what’s the point of getting the vaccination if you have to wear the mask still you know?” Wilson said.

At last update nearly 43% of Knox County residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In the state of Tennessee, 36.7% have had at least one dose.