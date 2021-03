KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gus’s Good Times Deli, a Cumberland Avenue staple and Knoxville favorite, is celebrating its 40th birthday with a special deal coming up on Saturday.

Not only will the O.G. (Original Gus) be there, but from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gus’s will have $4 cheeseburgers, cupcakes and goodies.

You’ll be able to meet and greet Gus, and may even snag an autograph from the O.G. himself.

WATE 6 On Your Side also wishes Gus’s Good Times Deli a happy birthday!