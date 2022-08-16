KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.

In July, the City of Knoxville filed a complaint requesting that Hatmaker’s beer license be suspended, claiming the business was operating in a disorderly manner in violation of city laws. City regulations require an official response from the permit holder to address the city’s claims and present any pertinent evidence.

After an Aug. 4 pre-trial hearing was delayed to allow for Hatmaker’s to seek legal advice and formulate a response, hearing officer Celeste Herbert ruled Tuesday that seven pages of documents submitted by owner Jason Hatmaker did not constitute a response and granted the city’s motion for default judgment and revocation of the beer license.

Hatmaker’s beer permit will now be revoked for a period of 10 years. The revocation can be appealed by the owner.

In their non-compliance complaint, the city noted that Knox County 911 Operations Center received 76 calls for service relating to the business from July 5, 2020, to June 28, 2022. Two men were shot and killed outside the bar in May after a fight investigators said involved members of rival motorcycle gangs.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended Hatmaker’s liquor license for 17 days in May and placed the bar on a probationary period of one year. The business paid a $1,500 fine as a result of that judgment.

The state cited 34 calls of service to the bar during the first four months of 2022 in its suspension order.

The hearing officer also granted a motion from the city to require the Hatmaker’s owner to pay the costs of the hearing.