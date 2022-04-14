KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County crews are working to fill a large sinkhole that opened Thursday so a nearby roadway can reopen.

The Knox County Engineering and Public Works said a sinkhole roughly 20 feet deep and spanning around 40 feet opened in the 3300 block of Timberlake Drive near Montlake Drive on Thursday. A Knoxville Utilities Board water main break is believed to be at least partially responsible.

A section of Timberlake Drive beginning at house no. 3304 will be closed overnight as crews repair the damage. Most residents on the roadway will have to exit onto Maloney Road as access to Montlake Drive will be temporarily blocked.



Sinkhole at 3304 Timberlake Drive in Knoxville. April 14, 2022. (Photos: WATE)

KUB was on hand at the site to cap the broken water line. Knox County crews will pour concrete before backfilling the rest of the sinkhole with dirt.

No houses have been affected by the sinkhole and the affected section of Timberlake Drive could open as soon as Friday evening.