Knoxville's Jewish community saddened by mass shooting in Pittsburgh Video

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - A gunman opened fire in Synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday morning killing 11 people and injuring 6 others. The FBI now investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

Arnold Cohen with the Knoxville Jewish Alliance says this is a sad day.

"I know we are all extremely saddened. It's tragic. It's something that many of us has feared, it could happen anywhere," Cohen said.

Cohen reflected on the events that unfolded in Pittsburgh.

"Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that it's happened. Shootings and attempted violence and violence has happened at Jewish facilities and against Jews all over the country and Europe and in South America," he said.

Cohen says the loss of life is heartbreaking but he also labeled it as threatening.

"When a shooting occurs at a synagogue or a mosque, we know it is meant not just to attack those people but it's meant to terrorize us all," Cohen said.

Cohen says he's thinking about the families involved in this tragic event. He says he has one particular group in the company on his mind.

"How does this speak to children whose parents want to take them into a house of worship or to a religious school. It raises a level of fear, and that's terribly unfortunate," he said.

The Knoxville Jewish Alliance posted on their Facebook page saying, "The attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh is horrific. We mourn this attack with Jews all over the world. We feel for the families. We mourn with them."