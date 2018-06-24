Knoxville's own Jonny Brown wins USA Cycling men's road race Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Knoxville's own Jonny Brown was the 2018 champion. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - For a second year, the winners of the USA Cycling Pro Road and Time-Trial Championships crossed the finish line in downtown Knoxville. While the event could positively impact local business and put the City of Knoxville in the spotlight, it is also exciting for nearby cycling fans.

Knoxville's own Jonny Brown won the men's race, riding a 40 second lead through the final lap to claim the stars and stripes winner's jersey. Meanwhile, Coryn Rivera won the women's race, besting the field to climb to the top of the podium.

Coryn Rivera took home first in the women's race. (Photo: WATE)

Nora Herndon is eight years old, but thinks ahead. She watched as her favorite competitor, Rivera, won. She says she admires Rivera because she's "a really strong rider and she's willing to fight until the end of the race."

Herndon likes biking for the speed. She even competed in a time trial competition last year. Even at a young age, she say she could complete a 20 mile stretch.

The competition and it's fans welcome people across all ages. Julie Timms and Emily Griswold are good friends, who share an interest in cycling.

"We love professional cycling. We follow it all year long on twitter, social media, and once a year, we meet up at USA pros to see each other, to watching racing live in person," Timms said.

She's excited the big event is held in her city for a second year.

Knoxville's Jonny Brown won the men's race.

"It's such an undervalued sport. These people work really hard. Sometimes they have jobs on top of being professional cyclists, and to watch them or to watch their careers, it's fun when you get a favorite cyclist to follow and cheer them on," Timms added.

The two also cheered on Rivera Sunday, watching as she celebrated on her first place platform. Timms says she follows Rivera because they're both from Orange County, California.

Meanwhile, the moment Frank Sharp discovered the race was coming to Knoxville the first year, he immediately signed up to help. As an event marshal, he helps direct traffic and watches to make sure crowds are safe. You'll also find him yelling and ringing a cowbell along with the rest of cycling fans.

"It's my favorite sport. I've followed it since my early teenage years," he said.

Race officials have confirmed the National Championships will return to Knoxville in 2019.