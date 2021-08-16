Knoxville school resource officer arrested for allegedly stalking estranged wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man employed as a school resource officer at a Knox County high school who was arrested over the weekend is facing aggravated stalking charges for incidents involving his estranged wife. Arrest documents indicate the incidents took place between May and August.

The Knoxville Police Department confirmed on Monday that the man facing the stalking charges, Coy Tucker, 34, is an active KPD employee who was until recently assigned as the school resource officer (SRO) at West High School. Following Tucker’s arrest on Saturday, he has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been taken away. KPD also said the SRO position at West had been filled by another SRO at the school.

The victim, according to Tucker’s arrest documents, is his estranged wife, from whom Tucker had filed for divorce along with an injunction that prohibited Tucker from physically being around her during change-of-custody times of their children, per the parenting plan.

The arrest documents also detail how Tucker sent her numerous electronic communications, several of which contained threatening language; these contacts included sending 59 text messages in one day back in early July, including at least 45 after she told him to stop texting her unless it pertained to their children. Then, in late July, arrest documents state Tucker entered the victim’s place of work “and started cussing her and throwing items.”

Because Tucker is accused of repeatedly committing unconsented contact with the victim by following and appearing within her sight; approaching and confronting her in both public and private places including her property and place of work — these alleged actions were committed under the divorce filing/parenting plan injunction — which led to his arrest.

Tucker was arrested on Aug. 14 and no bond was issued.