Knoxville seeking new members for Neighborhood Advisory Council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city’s Office of Neighborhoods is taking applications for consideration to the Neighborhood Advisory Council.

The 15-member council provides city staff and Mayor Indya Kincannon with feedback on Office of Neighborhoods’ programs and policies, concerns and issues, proposed responses and solutions, and general discussion on ways neighborhoods can be maintained, supported, improved, rejuvenated and sustained.

Seats open in December for three-year terms lasting from January 2021 to December 2023. The council is made up of two members from each of the six City Council districts and three at-large representatives.

“It’s important to remember that neighborhoods are more than homes,” Matt McMillan, who vacates Seat 4B in December, said. “They are businesses, schools, social/cultural institutions, etc. that all share in making a neighborhood unique.”

McMillian says the ideal NAC applicant as “a listener and communicator who can be a conduit for ideas and concerns from those various groups in the community to be brought to the council and, ultimately, the administration.”

Fellow member Jennifer Reynolds of Timbercrest Neighborhood Association was appointed to Seat 2B in December 2016.

“A strong NAC member is open-minded, diplomatic and passionate about his or her community,” Reynolds said. “It is important that we are aware of our individual strengths so that we can come together to … fully understand each neighborhood and council district’s challenges and perspectives.”

Visit KGIS.org to see a map of City Council district boundaries. Click on Maps, Political District Maps, and City Council. You can also input your own address to find out which political districts you live in.

Find additional information about the Neighborhood Advisory Council and application forms on the City’s NAC website. Completed forms should be submitted to Debbie Sharp by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, via dsharp@knoxvilletn.gov or P.O. Box 1631, Knoxville, TN, 37901. Applicants can call 865-215-3232 to request to receive a paper form by mail.

LATEST STORIES