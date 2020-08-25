KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A juvenile was taken into custody after a ground and air search near South-Doyle High School just before noon on Tuesday.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a helicopter was deployed to assist in the search for a boy. No reason for the search or why law enforcement was involved was given.
This is a developing story and we will provide you with the latest as it becomes available.
LATEST STORIES
- Knoxville Sheriff’s Office takes juvenile into custody after ground, air search
- Park rangers: Stop moving rocks in Smoky Mountain streams
- No injuries in Tazewell Pike house fire
- West Knoxville Drivers Service Center closing for 2 weeks
- Roane State reports at least two COVID-19 cases on campus