Knoxville Sheriff’s Office takes juvenile into custody after ground, air search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A juvenile was taken into custody after a ground and air search near South-Doyle High School just before noon on Tuesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a helicopter was deployed to assist in the search for a boy. No reason for the search or why law enforcement was involved was given.

This is a developing story and we will provide you with the latest as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES