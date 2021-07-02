Shriners participating in Lenoir City parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the annual Lenoir City Parks and Recreation’s Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 3, groups from throughout Loudon County and surrounding areas will participate in the event including the Kerbela Shriners of Knoxville.

The Shriners will be joined by WATE’s Lori Tucker for the parade. Two Shriners stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share how these events help get the word out about their children’s hospitals.

Line up for the parade will start at 10 a.m. on South C Street and will kick off at about 11:15 a.m. following the Firecracker Run. The run is a free half-mile fun run for children ages 5-12. Participants can register by calling the Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department at 865-986-1223.