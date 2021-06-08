Knoxville soldiers heading to Kuwait for 9-month mission

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Army reserve soldiers stationed in Knoxville are headed to Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The 415th Engineers unit is being mobilized for a nine-month mission, 15 personnel will be deployed. They will work with the director of public works at Camp Buehring. This is the third time they’ve been deployed to Kuwait with the last time being in 2016.

There will be a mobilization ceremony to honor the reserves before they’re deployed on Friday, June 11th at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Army Reserve Center off of Weisgarber Road. According to Maj. Matt Marshall, Congressman Tim Burchett and Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be in attendance.