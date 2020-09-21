Knoxville spa gives back to teachers in community

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A local business gave back to a group of critical workers Sunday, amid the ongoing pandemic.

Knox County school teachers received free spa services today from Belleza Salon and Spa.

“It feels great to be pampered. It’s been a stressful start to the school year and it feels good to take out a little time for myself,” said Kelley Carr, a high school teacher.

Stylists at the salon in Bearden wanted to teachers how much they were appreciated, with free haircuts and massages.

Brooke Davis, an educator at the salon came up with the idea after seeing how much her own children’s teachers have taken on this school year.

“Some self care is so important for them because even on their days off they’re grading papers. They’re taking the emotions home with them.” she said. “I so I feel like this is a good way to show how we care and show how they can take care of themselves as well as they take care of our children in the schools.”

It was perfect timing for Carr, who has been teaching for 15 years and says she’s never had a year like this one.

“Never. For sure this feels, like everyone says, it just feels different this year. I’ve lived here in Knox County my entire life and it feels really good to be taken care of by other community members,” Carr said.

The salon says they took care of more than 50 people.