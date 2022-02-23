KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools’ spring break is coming up and local organizations are receiving funding from the city in order to offer opportunities for at-risk youth in the community during the weeklong holiday.

Tuesday night, the Knoxville City Council approved grant funding totaling $27,647.98 for 10 local organizations to provide spring break activities and opportunities. Recipients receiving funding include Karate Five Association, Gold Key Access, Muse Knoxville, SEEED Knox, My Daughter’s Journey, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley, The Bottom, Canvas Can Do Miracles, MYNARK Tribe, and Emerald Youth Foundation.

Each organization is expected to receive between $2,000-3,000. Activities will include art workshops, projects, college and career-readiness workshops, college tours, community service projects, community building, event planning and gardening.

According to the city, during Knox County Schools’ spring break (March 14-18), grant-funded programs will engage young people ages 12 to 21 who are at the highest risk of becoming victims of, or committing, violent crime due to past experiences, including involvement with the justice system or having an incarcerated parent.

“Young people with a history of experiencing violence are more likely to be involved with violence, particularly when they are not at school or working,” says the City’s Director of Community Safety LaKenya Middlebrook. “Our efforts to reduce violence in our community go hand in hand with supporting safe opportunities for our young people.”

The grants are part of Mayor Indya Kincanoon’s 2021 emergency allocation of $1 million toward violence interruption and prevention activities.

A year ago, the mayor, police and Knox County Schools leaders had pledged to take action on an uptick in gun violence amongst teenaged students. The mayor then moved to propose the emergency funding that was unanimously approved by the city council.