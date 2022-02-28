KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to grab your green clothes and join in on the fun! The Knox St. Patrick’s Parade is just around the corner.

The annual St. Patrick’s parade will march through Knoxville on March 12, 2022. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m.

Businesses, school groups, teams, marching bands, dancers, clubs and more will fill the streets of Knoxville with plenty of green and Irish cheer.

The city invites everyone to come join in on the fun and celebrate the Irish heritage of Knoxville. All proceeds from the parade go to Catholic Charities of East Tennessee.

For more information or to sign up for the parade visit their website here.