Knoxville Standard Knitting Mill site to be turned into mixed-use development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville and WRS Inc. are preparing to reveal new details about the future of a local textile plant.

South Carolina-based developers WRS Inc. has reached an agreement to buy the vacant Standard Knitting Mill site in East Knoxville form another private owner.

WRS Inc., its local partners and city officials will brief residents on plans to convert the 435,667-square-foot property into a mixed-use development on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. The briefing will be held at the Pellissippi State Community College Magnolia Avenue campus.

Attending the neighborhood briefing will be Mayor Madeline Rogero, Mayor-elect Indya Kincannon, members of City Council and City staff.

The city is being asked to commit to building public infrastructure in the area and for Payment in Lieu of Tax (PILOT) assistance to close the up-front financial gap and make the project financially feasible.

The building, constructed in the 1940s, is the only remaining structure associated with Standard Knitting Mill. At one time, the operation employed more than 4,000 Knoxvillians and produced 1 million garments a week.