KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police on Monday arrested a man who barricaded himself in his East Knoxville home after two hours of negotiations.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a home in the 1900 of Granville Terrace around 6 p.m. on Monday after a report of a man had pointed a firearm at his neighbor following a dispute.

The suspect went back into his home and refused to exit after officers arrived at the scene.

KPD Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. The suspect voluntarily exited the home and was taken into custody after approximately two hours of negotiations, according to a KPD spokesperson.

Justin Teixeira, 41, was charged with aggravated assault.