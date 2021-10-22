KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville staple is celebrating its 75th anniversary of being in business.

Sam & Andy’s was celebrating at its Fountain City location for the milestone and were joined by Knox County leaders, and none other than Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

“Being a burger and fries connoisseur myself, I love coming to these things,” Jacobs said. “Hard for me to rate all the great burger places that we have in Knox County because we have so many but it’s just wonderful to see the long-term success of a place like this.”

Owner Chris Captain added, “The support from the community is amazing and that’s the reason we’re still here from the customers. And the customers that come in I can name pretty much everyone standing in line right now and that’s the way it’s been since 1946.”

Captain is the third-generation owner of Sam & Andy’s.