KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Work to return the base of Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere to its original color has been completed as the landmark reached another milestone, city tourism officials have announced.

The Sunsphere was designed by the architecture firm Community Tectonics and was built for the 1982 World’s Fair. It was aligned with the theme of “Energy Turns the World”. The golden orb represented the energy of the sun, while the base was originally blue to blend with the color of the sky.

The iconic Scruffy City landmark has been repainted to its original blue color, marking the end of Phase One of its revitalization. President of Visit Knoxville, Kim Bumpas, expressed her excitement at reaching this impressive milestone in less than two years of reopening, highlighting the Sunsphere’s power to attract visitors from across the country and beyond.

A time-lapse of the painting process, created by Visit Knoxville and RBA Marketing, can be viewed below. Phase Two of the revitalization project will include an updated Welcome Center at the third level and retail space, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Credit: Visit Knoxville

Additionally, Visit Knoxville announced on Tuesday that the Sunsphere in Knoxville has welcomed 100,000 visitors since its observation deck reopened in February 2022.

Credit: Visit Knoxville

