Knoxville Symphony director to undergo treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Music Director Aram Demirjian will begin limiting his appearances as he undergoes treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The illness was detected early, and the prognosis is “very good,” according to a release from the orchestra.

“All members of the KSO family wish Aram well in his treatment and look forward to his full return,” KSO Executive Director Rachel Ford said. “Aram and our team have communicated with our board, musicians, staff, season ticket holders and other supporters. He will be able to focus on his treatment, knowing the KSO is in good hands, and that we have a wonderful season planned.”

Demirjian’s treatment is expected to last four months, beginning in late September. He will be treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, where his wife, Caraline, works as a clinical research manager. He will rest and recover with nearby family in between treatments.

“I have received amazing support from Rachel Ford and KSO Board President John Winemiller,” Demirjian said. “You will see me a little less often than you are used to, but I will be appearing in concerts as my treatment allows. I am immensely grateful for each and every one of you, and I look forward to presenting our first Masterworks program, a celebration of family, friendship and community.”

Demirjian will conduct the season-opening Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series concert, “The Four Seasons,” on Sept. 23-24 at the Tennessee Theatre. As his treatment allows, Demirjian will continue to appear with the KSO on a reduced schedule for the remainder of 2021. He anticipates a return to the full schedule in early 2022.

The full KSO schedule (KSO Masterworks, Chamber Classics, Q Series, Concertmaster and Pops), as well as education, youth, and music and wellness programs, will continue as planned. Guest conductors and KSO resident conductor James Fellenbaum will fill in.