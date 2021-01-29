Knoxville Symphony Orchestra hosting its first performance since March 2020 next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The show will go on. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Feb. 7.

The orchestra will perform Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale” via livestream from the Bijou Theatre as part of the Chamber Classics series.

In addition to “The Soldier’s Tale,” the KSO has three more livestreams planned in February:

The Q Series’ Principal Quartet and Woodwind Quintet on Feb. 10 at the Bijou Theatre .

. News Sentinel Pop Series’ “Ragtime Kings” on Feb. 13 at the Tennessee Theatre .

. Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series’ “Appalachian Spring” Feb. 18 at the Tennessee Theatre.

KSO and its musicians were able to strike a deal to return to playing after a strike that ended just before the new year.

On Aug. 28, the KSO board voted to furlough all musicians and most of the administrative staff as concerts were canceled through Jan. 31.

Covenant Health will provide COVID-19 testing for KSO musicians and personnel, so that the musicians and staff can safely resume playing.

“As a nonprofit, we rely on the community for support,” KSO Executive Director Rachel Ford said. “The generosity of Covenant Health means our musicians and staff can have peace of mind as we prepare to perform. The KSO is so grateful for the support and sponsorship, and we look forward to making live music once again.”

Orchestra musicians and personnel will be tested for 16 weeks for a total of 560 tests donated by Covenant Health.