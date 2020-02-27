Live Now
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra hosts ‘Very Young People’s Concerts’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is helping to get students excited about music with a series of special concerts.

The orchestra is putting on its own “Very Young People’s Concerts” this week. The performances, “Drumming and Dancing” are aimed at younger school-aged students to inspire them with music, drumming, dancing and more.

The concerts were attended by school groups as well as home-school groups. They were also open to the general public.

The performances are organized annually for more than 3,000 students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

