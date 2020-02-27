Knoxville Symphony Orchestra hosts ‘Very Young People’s Concerts’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is helping to get students excited about music with a series of special concerts.
The orchestra is putting on its own “Very Young People’s Concerts” this week. The performances, “Drumming and Dancing” are aimed at younger school-aged students to inspire them with music, drumming, dancing and more.
The concerts were attended by school groups as well as home-school groups. They were also open to the general public.
The performances are organized annually for more than 3,000 students.
