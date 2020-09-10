Knoxville Symphony Orchestra musicians, management headed to arbitration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Musicians with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and the orchestra’s management group are heading to arbitration after contract talks fell through Thursday.

According to the musicians union, the management group declined the union’s proposal from Aug. 28 which included a pay cut.

“KSO management pressed for a drastically reduced percentage of musicians’ normal

compensation, while still requiring full availability to our work schedule,” said violinist Edward

Pulgar. “It’s so disappointing and frustrating that they refused to engage in meaningful

conversation about our needs.”

Musicians were outside performing in front of the KSO offices while negotiators from their union and management met. The symphony’s season was pushed back to February amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting guidelines limiting gatherings like concerts.

“We had hopes that management would listen to reason,” violinist Audrey Pride said. “We

shouldn’t have to go through this. It’s a sad day for Knoxville and the institutions we serve.”

Musicians were put on furlough Aug. 24. The union representing them filed a grievance two days later.

“We’re really trying to express that we can still be optimistic and find an equitable solution for everyone and we’re hoping orchestra management comes to the table willing to do that kind of thinking,” KSO musician Sean Donovan said.

The protesting musicians want management to respect their existing contract.

Some musician, however, were siding with management.

“My feelings were what the KSO management offered was more than fair considering we can’t play in the Tennessee Theatre and sell tickets, and I know there are many many members of the Knoxville Symphony who feel the same way,” principal clarinetist Gary Sperl said.