Knoxville Symphony Orchestra welcomes limited crowd for live performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Music enthusiasts had the chance to watch and listen to a live in-person performance offered by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

Sunday’s performance was the first time KSO performed live for a crowd since the pandemic started.

The “Chamber Classic Ensemble” performed at the Tennessee Theatre in front of a very limited, and socially-distanced, crowd of ticketholders.

