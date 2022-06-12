KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Taco Bell Fans your time has come! Taco Bell is testing out a new breakfast item, and Knoxville is the only place you can get them.

The new item is called the “Grilled Cheese biscuit’, which is a flaky biscuit smothered in melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepperjack cheese and will be available until June 22. The biscuit is $1.99 or you can add a piece of sausage and get it for $2.49.

Not sure about the biscuit? Your friends at WATE tried it out! The biscuit was delicious with nice, crispy edges. All of the cheeses melted perfectly together to create just enough kick to it.

To try the biscuit for yourself you can stop by the Taco Bell Locations on Cumberland Avenue, Merchants Avenue and both North Broadway locations.