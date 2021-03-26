Knoxville teacher and student write and illustrate children’s book together

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knox County residents can now call themselves a published author and illustrator and one of them is still in high school.

Pre-K teacher Cheri Doane lives for helping others,”I really enjoy children’s literature, and I’ve taught for over 18 years, preschool and head start, so I thought maybe I could combine the two.”

However, she needed someone to help bring her ideas to life.

Doane didn’t need to look very far to find Kendal Patty, a Powell High School senior who loves to draw.

“I am doing my clinicals to get my CNA certification so that’s a lot of fun,” said Patty. “Next year I’m going to go cheer at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, and major in neuroscience.”

They are both a part of the East Tennessee Lion Eye Bank, an organization that helps bring vision care to those who can’t afford it.

The proceeds of the book will be given to the Lions Club Foundation to fight childhood cancer and vision loss.

“It was such a great opportunity to use my drawing skills and creativity to illustrate the book,” said Patty.

The two will be at the Southern Market on April 8 for a book signing and reading from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Teal Violet booth.