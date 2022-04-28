KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A third-grade teacher at Dogwood Elementary School is making a difference in students’ lives every day, and she received some well-deserved recognition for her hard work.

The Rotary Club of Knoxville recognized Amber Allison as this year’s outstanding elementary teacher. A shining example of a dedicated educator.

“Getting honored and recognized, it felt really nice, and it was an amazing feeling, and I was very happy,” said Allison.

Allison serves as the grade level liaison for the school’s community sponsor. She supports several initiatives that show students how great it is to give back to others, including making cards and delivering cookies.

“They are in third grade now, but they still have an impact on their community and as they get older, they are going to be a part of the community and just trying to get them to know that you want to try and be a positive impact on your community and it can start at the age of eight or nine,” said Allison.

At the start of the day Allison holds a morning circle. It helps her gauge her students’ mindset and creates an open and respectful dialogue in the classroom. Her goal is to make sure every student who walks through the door feels supported.

“I wanted to try to be a voice for those kids that felt like they couldn’t have a voice and I wanted my room to be this safe haven and this safe place,” said Allison.

The Rotary Club of Knoxville awarded Allison a $500 check and $250 A&W Office Supply gift card for being one of this year’s winners.