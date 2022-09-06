KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– One Knoxville teen is working to help refugees who have made their way to East Tennessee from war-stricken countries like Ukraine.

Jayden Bryant is working towards becoming an Eagle Scout and decided to make this his big project.

Becoming an Eagle Scout is not an easy task, but Bryant is up for the challenge and his motivation is to help those who are coming to this country due to unfortunate circumstances.

According to the U.S. Department of State, it was proposed that 125,000 refugees from around the world made it to the United States in 2022.

Some come from war-stricken areas like Ukraine and make their way to East Tennessee.

“They’re moving into a place they don’t even know what’s going on and they’re moving because of the harsh conditions they’re being forced to put up with there,” Bryant said. “So, me being able to lay an extra hand out and help them out really means a lot to them but it also means a lot to me to know that I’ll be able to help.”

The 17-year-old decided that he wanted to help out by creating a food drive, as part of his Eagle Scout project.

His Eagle Scout sponsor, Vivian Shipe said, “he’s got enough for 50 families and each bag is worth about 50 to 60 dollars of contents in each one of these bags.”

Jayden has collected items such as beans, rice, and other foods.

“He is going to be giving the food out this coming week at a special know your neighbor drive, drive through,” Shipe said. “So, we would just encourage, if you know any refugee families in your neighborhood, to encourage them to come.”

Jayden said this is a project that hits close to home.

“I really found this very beneficial. I personally struggled with keeping food in my house when I was living with my mother and as that happened, I always wanted to help out and didn’t want kids to go through what I went through.”

He’s also encouraging others his age to reach out and give back to their community.

“It’s never too late to give a helping hand to other people,” he said.

Jayden said that he has reached his goal but he won’t turn down any donations.

You can drop off items at L&N Stem Academy, Upward Bound UTK, Emerald Academy, and CONNECT Ministries.

The drive-through event will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at CONNECT Ministries on Martin Luther King Jr Avenue.