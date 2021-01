KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teenager and her partner recently won big at the U.S. figure skating championships.

Catherine, known as Cat, Rivers and her partner, Timothy Chapman, won the pewter medal in the junior division of nationals after skating together for only seven months.

This isn’t the last time you could see the two, either.

Cat said they are shooting to compete in the 2026 Olympics.