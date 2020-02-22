Knoxville to celebrate Beauford Delaney with Bijou Theatre performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- During the month of February, as part of the Beck Black History Month Celebration, Knoxville is celebrating the life and legacy of renowned artist Beauford Delaney.

Born and raised in Knoxville, Delaney became a noted artist during the Harlem Renaissance. He is considered to to be among the greatest abstract painters of the 20th century.

His brother, Joseph Delaney, also born in Knoxville, was also a professional artist and moved to New York City where he studied at the Art Students League.

The local tribute to Beauford and the Delaney Family is part of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center’s Black History Month presentation to show the Delaney family’s stort with the story of African American history through the arts.

The Art of Delaney: Redeeming, Reconciling & Healing is Monday, February 24, 2020 at The Bijou Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

This tribute, hosted by Dr. Maxine Thompson Davis, will feature music by the Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir, celebrating over ten years of concert performances under the direction of Jeanie Turner Melton.

Renee Kessler, Director of The Beck Cultural Exchange Center spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about the importance of show. The proceeds benefit the Beck Center’s efforts to create a permanent tribute for the Delaney family in East Tennessee.

This original presentation on Monday night will also include dance performances by the Austin East Magnet High School performing arts department under the direction of Malaika Guthrie, and West African drum and dance.

Singing the final scene from Okoye’s Harriet Tubmanwill be Adia Evans accompanied by Brian Salesky, Executive and Artistic Director of Knoxville Opera.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (K-12). Tickets are available online and at The Tennessee Theatre Box Office.

