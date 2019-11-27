Knoxville to dedicate World’s Fair lawn to former mayor on Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – City officials will host a ceremony in World’s Fair Park on Wednesday to officially name the performance lawn in honor of former Mayor Randy Tyree.

Mayor Madeline Rogero will unveil a new sign placed at the lawn’s newly redesigned entrance as well as a bronze plaque honoring Mayor Tyree and his history with the city of Knoxville.

Tyree was elected Knoxville mayor in 1975. He served two terms through 1983 and lead the city in preparation for the 1982 World’s Fair which welcomed more than 11 million visitors to the city.

The ceremony will take place in World’s Fair Park at 2 p.m.