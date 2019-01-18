Knoxville hosting 2019 Miss Tennessee pageant this weekend

After 67 years in Jackson, the Miss Tennessee Pageant competition is coming to Knoxville.

The 2019 Miss Tennessee Pageant will be held at Thompson-Boling Arena from June 26-29. This will be the first time in 67 years the Miss Tennessee Pageant will not be held in Jackson, Tenn.

Starting March 1, tickets and hotel booking will be available at MissTennessee.org or MissTN.org. All hotel booking made through the site will benefit The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Fund.

“I’m a huge advocate of education. It is an honor for me to welcome an organization like Miss Tennessee Pageant to our community because they are the largest provider of scholarship money for women in our state,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I think that’s really remarkable and I appreciate that investment in our young people, especially in our young women.”

According to Sarah Rowan, Visit Knoxville senior director of sales, the estimated economic impact on the city and county will be $3.7 million.

Following 2019, the Miss Tennessee Pageant could be held throughout the state as communities submit bids to host the yearly competition.

Visit misstn.org for tickets and additional information.