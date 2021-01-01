Knoxville Track Club Race runs first race of 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Track Club got a “running” start on 2021.

New Year’s Day races were hosted both in-person and virtually.

Runners told WATE 6 On Your Side it was a great way to start off the new year and it was good to get out of the house for a while.

During 2020, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the track club had a stretch of no in-person races for about five months.

Knoxville Track Club’s executive director David Black said they were happy to be out running in the city.

All runners were asked to wear masks and everyone who ran in-person were broken up into heats to allow for social distancing.

For the virtual option, around 40 people participated remotely.