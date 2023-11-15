KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Giving a gift for the holidays is now available from a vending machine. With the push of a button and swipe of a credit card you can buy school supplies, bus passes, clothing, and even a goat for someone in need.

The ‘Light the World Giving Machines” are located outside of the ‘At Home’ store in Turkey Creek in West Knoxville. They will be here until November 29th.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, as well as other local leaders, held the ribbon cutting on Wednesday for the ‘Giving Machines’ that provide charitable donations through local, national and international nonprofit organizations like Bridge Refugee Services, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, Knox Education Foundation and Metro Drug Coalition.

(WATE)

A photo showing the items in Light the World Giving Machines. (WATE)

(WATE)

(WATE)

(WATE)

(WATE)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints provides the unique vending machines and covers all operational expenses – so that 100 percent of the collected funds can go to the nonprofits.

Since 2017, 1.5 million people have donated more than $22 million dollars to the underserved and disadvantaged through the Giving Machines.

The three vending machines will be located on the East end of the ‘At Home’ store in the Turkey Creek Shopping area from 9 am to 9 pm every day until November 29th. For more information visit the Light The World page on the church’s website.