KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.

Naturally, change brings questions, and lots of them. The decision has also prompted discussion on social media.

One of the biggest questions: why the change?

“It’s all about getting people back to their seats quicker,” said Mitch List, Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum’s Assistant General Manager. “The reason they came here, which was to attend the hockey game or come to the concert. So our focus is to get you back to your seats quicker and enjoying that concert or hockey game.”

What about parking?

“Eventually we do anticipate transitioning to cashless in parking but not for this weekend’s games,” List told WATE.

Can cash be used for tipping?

“You still can use cash if you want to tip a bartender, waitress, waiter and then you’ll also have the option of being able to tip out when we process your transaction through the credit card machine,” explained List.

Will there be extra fees for using my card?

“No, we do not pass on the credit card fees to the consumer,” said List.

As the transition draws near, the auditorium and coliseum hopes guests will give the process a chance and exercise patience.

“We’re confident with the new point of sales system and hardwiring all of our point of sales systems that we’re going to be able to move those lines quicker and it should be an easy transition,” List told WATE.

Another big question: is this legal?

The answer is yes. Although legislation was introduced earlier this year that would have made declining cash illegal, that legislation failed to pass the Senate, which means the organization is within its rights to go cashless.

List also told WATE guests can exchange their cash for pre-loaded Visa debit cards at the box office. According to List, no exchange fees will be applied. Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay will be accepted.

The transition happens Friday, Nov. 4 when the Knoxville Ice Bears take on Georgia’s Macon Mayhem.