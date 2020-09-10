Knoxville Veterans Day Parade canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another event is being canceled this year. The city’s Veterans Day Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade was slated for Nov. 11.
Judith Foltz with the city’s Special Events Office says the city is exploring the possibility of holding a virtual option instead.
