Knoxville veterans reflect on John McCain's life Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - People around the country are celebrating the life and legacy of John McCain.

After a year-long battle with brain cancer, the senator from Arizona passed away yesterday, just a day after he revealed he'd chosen to discontinue medical treatment.

Sunday, flags on Knox County buildings were flying at half staff as a way to honor the passing of Senator John McCain.

"He's a role model for military service but I think more importantly service as a citizen... citizen service," said Vietnam veteran and Major General in the Marine Corps, Kevin Kuklok.

Kuklok never personally knew or met McCain, but he says he felt a connection.

"We're both naval aviators and I think that's an important part, and of course being a marine is part of the department of the navy," Kuklok said.

The Arizona senator is as well known as he is respected for his service to our country. He spent five and a half years as a prisoner of war in a North Vietnamese jail.

"When he was taken prisoner in 1967 I was a college senior, and when he was released in May of 1973 I had served my 4 and a half years in the Marine Corps including a combat tour in Vietnam, and I was back working in a chemical plant. So if you can take a college senior to his first job... I think it puts into perspective how long he was there," said Kuklok.

With his passing comes an empty seat in the U.S. senate.

"The seat by law as I understand it will be filled by gubernatorial appointment. It must be of the same party as Senator McCain which means Republican, and there's already a fair amount of buzz going on that his wife may be up," said WATE political analyst and army veteran George Korda.

Korda says he briefly met McCain.

"I felt the same way seeing him as I did the first time I saw Jim Lovell who was an astronaut. I really, I was so in awe I really wasn't sure I ought to say anything," Korda said.

As for the legacy McCain leaves behind: "I think the legacy is the service legacy," Kuklok said. "He'll be missed within the veteran community. He'll be missed in the Congress, as we've seen today in all the news shows and comments. A good friend of mine is in the Congress made a statement today and his statement was pretty much the same as mine. His service was outstanding, exemplary and will be missed."

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is making sure John McCain's honored here, too. He tweeted out Sunday, asking that flags on our buildings in Knox County be lowered to half staff to honor Senator McCain's passing.

