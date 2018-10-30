Knoxville vigil in solidarity with Pittsburgh after church shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - After an attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the Knoxville interfaith community came together in a show of support.

The vigil, Monday night at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center in Knoxville, was one of dozens of others held across the country in cities like New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Chip Rayman, president of the Knoxville Jewish Alliance, says the vigil is about "togetherness and peace."

"We're concerned about what is going on in our nation," said Loida Velazquez, a community member who attended the vigil.

Individuals at the vigil each came for their own personal reasons, wanting to show support.

"This was a horrific act, it's not just affecting the Jews of our country but everyone in our country," said Betty Golub.

Churches of all faiths supported the vigil, including offering extra candles and drip-holders, as well as offering emotional support for Jewish community leaders.

"You're not scaring us. We're going to continue our lives. We're not going to live in fear. So we're putting this event on to make that statement," said Rayman.

The vigil included speeches from Rayman, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, and music.

"We're putting this event on to make that statement. And to, be in solidarity with the congregation in Pittsburgh and really... all over America and the world," said Rayman.

Donations were accepted at the vigil, Rayman says the funds will be put toward stopping hate, inter-faith opportunities, and the Arnstein Jewish Community Center's activities.