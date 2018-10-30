Knoxville vigil in solidarity with Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - After an attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the Knoxville interfaith community came together in a show of support.
The vigil, Monday night at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center in Knoxville, was one of dozens of others held across the country in cities like New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.
Chip Rayman, president of the Knoxville Jewish Alliance, says the vigil is about "togetherness and peace."
"We're concerned about what is going on in our nation," said Loida Velazquez, a community member who attended the vigil.
Individuals at the vigil each came for their own personal reasons, wanting to show support.
"This was a horrific act, it's not just affecting the Jews of our country but everyone in our country," said Betty Golub.
Churches of all faiths supported the vigil, including offering extra candles and drip-holders, as well as offering emotional support for Jewish community leaders.
"You're not scaring us. We're going to continue our lives. We're not going to live in fear. So we're putting this event on to make that statement," said Rayman.
The vigil included speeches from Rayman, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, and music.
"We're putting this event on to make that statement. And to, be in solidarity with the congregation in Pittsburgh and really... all over America and the world," said Rayman.
Donations were accepted at the vigil, Rayman says the funds will be put toward stopping hate, inter-faith opportunities, and the Arnstein Jewish Community Center's activities.
Previous
Knoxville Holocaust escapee shares...
Next
TWRA: Get ready for more deer on the...
Local News
-
- TBI opens Knoxville facility for judgmental shooting training
- Ober Gatlinburg preparing its snowy slopes
- Voters deciding whether to allow wine sales in some Sevier Co. grocery stores
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- The debate surrounding birthright citizenship
- Fountainhead College of Technology to close on Wednesday
- Events to be held in Knoxville for Affordable Care Act open enrollment
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Chinese intelligence officers charged in US aviation hacking
- Indian couple who died in Yosemite took risks for photos
- Hawaii Supreme Court upholds permit for giant telescope
- Biden laments Trump-era tone, offers possible 2020 preview
- The Latest: In Iowa, Biden says leaders need to set the tone
- The Latest: Hawaii telescope foe: Get ready to resist
- O'Rourke: Trump stoking nation's worst pre-election impulses