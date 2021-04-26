Knoxville welcomes return of Street Rod Nationals this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 47th Annual Street Rod Nationals South is taking place this weekend and this year the association has chosen once again to bring it to Knoxville.

The event will be held at the Chilhowee Park and Expo Center Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2.

This year marks the 38th time Knoxville has been chosen to host the event. Spectators can experience the sights and sounds of vintage cars all in one place.

Event registration will be at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue. Registration will be held Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spectator gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The gates will be open on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is $19 for visitors aged 13 and older. Children 6 to 12 are $6 and children under 6 get in free. A special discounted $17.00 admission is available for military personnel with proper military identification.