Knoxville Wholesale Furniture donation funds fire safety lessons for kids, gear to protect firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The people at Knoxville Wholesale Furniture are giving back to local first responders to show their support.

On Wednesday, the company presented a $10,000 check to the Knoxville Fire Department.

That money will go toward personal protective equipment and specialized gear for firefighters. It will also help the department buy a virtual reality system to help teach kids about fire safety through the “Learn Not to Burn” program.

“We actually did this to take a stand in support because they’re very underpaid,” Tim Harris, with Knoxville Wholesale Furniture, said. “Very underappreciated we thought. Now the response has been amazing.”

So far, the company has donated $70,000 to local law enforcement agencies in the past year. That includes $25,000 each to the Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and $10,000 for the KCSO K9 unit.