Knoxville will not pay ransomware attacker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is still working to return its information technology systems to normal after a malware attack more than two weeks ago.

The city of Knoxville said the Information Systems Department’s response to contain and identify the risk will keep it from having to pay a ransom, requested in Bitcoin, from the attacker.

“Typical recovery times for malware attacks range from two to six weeks,” a spokesperson from the city said in a release. “In some instances, recovery from these events takes much longer.

“The response team has focused the past two weeks on recovering core system functionality and will now transition to completing repairs of remaining city desktop workstations. The goal is to have all employee PCs up and running within the next seven to 10 days.”

Since quality backups were kept, IT systems were diversified enough, and no personal or financial information was leaked, the ransom will not have to be paid.

