Knoxville woman accused in fatal stabbing has case bound to grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The case of a woman accused of stabbing a man to death last month was sent to a grand jury.
According to the arrest report, Shelby Harris was in an argument with the victim when she picked up a kitchen knife from the sink and stabbed him in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harris is facing one count of first-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $375,000.
