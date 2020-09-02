Knoxville woman accused in fatal stabbing has case bound to grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The case of a woman accused of stabbing a man to death last month was sent to a grand jury.

According to the arrest report, Shelby Harris was in an argument with the victim when she picked up a kitchen knife from the sink and stabbed him in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris is facing one count of first-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $375,000.