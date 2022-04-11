KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is accused of using a gun to kidnap her children she does not have legal custody of.

Court documents say Shayla Sullivan took the children from an Exmouth Drive home in East Knoxville Saturday night. Sullivan allegedly pointed the gun at two people, including the children’s adopted mother. Police said she then took the children without permission.

Following this, officers said the children were taken to Sullivan’s home before they were taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where Sullivan was arrested.

Sullivan is facing 2 kidnapping charges. She is also charged with domestic assault.